An Aston Martin Motorcycle Will Be Here Next Month

Aston Martin, which keeps pumping out products from hardcore track cars to SUVs and evil lairs, is adding a new category to that lineup soon: an Aston motorcycle, the first of its kind. The bike will be the result of a collaboration with a company dedicated to motorcycles and will debut next month.

Aston announced the bike’s debut on Thursday, which will happen just a couple of weeks from now on Nov. 5 at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Milan. The bike will be a collaboration between Aston and Brough Superior, a motorcycle company originally created in 1919. The announcement characterized it as the “first motorcycle produced by this new partnership,” hinting that more could be on the way, and said it would be “strictly limited edition.”

Advertisement

Aside from that, there wasn’t much else to the release except some fluff about how Aston and Brough Superior are “masters of craftsmanship who use the finest materials to breathe life into their designs,” and, well, you get the idea.

The only image shared was the one above, which looks like a motorcycle in the context of a motorcycle press release but could easily be confused with a couple of dome-top buildings in front of hilly terrain—thus, it doesn’t give many hints either. But this is Aston Martin, so expect something that looks fancy.

Aston said full details would come at the Nov. 5 debut, and that this first bike is the product of the “combined vision” of “motorcycle enthusiasts” Aston Martin executive Marek Reichman and Brough Superior CEO Thierry Henriette.



Until then, we can all just stare at this very minimal teaser photo and try to find shapes in it, like clouds in the sky.