Acura says this is an Integra for a next generation. Style and versatility were important for getting this car to hit in the right spot of the market. As a five-door liftback, it’s sporty and versatile to fit normal everyday people’s lives, but with some fun involved to keep things interesting. It’s obviously styled in a way that keeps Acura’s look in a smaller and sportier package.



It’s turbocharged 1.5-liter Vtec engine, like that found in the most recent Civic Si. In that car the engine made 205 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. You can probably assume the Integra will launch with similar power and torque, but maybe punched up just a smidge to 225? Either way, it sounds pretty fun. Especially considering there will be a 6-speed manual available at launch. Acura is really taking a flyer here that enthusiast buyers still exist, so don’t disappoint them. If you’re an Integra kid, maybe it’s time to be an Integra adult.



It’ll hit dealers next year with a price of around $30,000. Here’s hoping that it’s got the clean and luxurious interior that we know from Integras of old. I actually enjoy Acura’s current interior styling and materials, so fingers crossed it’s more of the same.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. Acura VP and brand officer Jon Ikeda literally went up on stage for about 6 minutes and delivered very little information. Hopefully more information will be coming soon.

And don’t forget, you can see the car in person for the first time ever at Radwood SoCal next Saturday. See you there?