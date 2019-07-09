Screenshot: Autocar on YouTube

The absolute least that Volkswagen could do is to offer this totally bitchin camouflage design to customers for their production ID 3 electric car. According to VW, the car will be arriving in showrooms around the middle of next year, and is meant to usher in a third wave of success for the company, following in the footsteps of the revolutionary Beetle and Golf. So wouldn’t it be wicked to get some flash color options, like this teal and magenta design that looks like it would be equally at home on an old pair of Jazzercize leggings?