The 480-HP Ford Mach-E GT Performance Edition Can Keep Up With The Tesla Model Y Performance

Ford announced Tuesday its estimated electric performance figures for a new trim, the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, with a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.5 seconds — identical to the claimed performance of the Tesla Model Y Performance, its biggest competitor.



Here are the preliminary specs for the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition trim: 480 horsepower, 642 lb-ft. of torque, 3.5 seconds to 60 mph, and an estimated range of 235 miles. While Tesla does not release official power specs for the Model Y Performance, it does claim the electric crossover can also hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, so at least we know the Mustang can keep up off the line.

You may run into trouble in the Mach-E GT Performance a few hundred miles past the line, though. The claimed estimated range of the Mach-E GT Performance is 235 miles on a charge, compared to the Model Y Performance’s EPA-claimed range of 315 miles. Both of those mileage figures are going to drop dramatically if you’re doing 0 to 60 pulls, though, so beware.

Inside, the new GT Performance Edition trim of the Mach-E gets an aluminum instrument panel inlay and Ford Performance grey sculpted front seats with reflective trim inserts. The model is finished off with upgraded 19-inch front brake rotors with red Brembo brake calipers behind new 20-inch wheels, 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires and Ford’s MagneRide damping system. You can reserve your Mach-E now, actual ordering begins in the spring of next year and deliveries are expected to start in the summer.

Pretty much the only thing Ford didn’t announce today was pricing for the new Performance Edition trim. The regular Mach-E GT trim starts at $61,600 before factoring in any local and federal tax credits. If Ford can keep the Performance Edition trim below the federal $7,500 tax credit for EVs customers can claim, it would keep the new model priced around the $60,000 Tesla Model Y Performance, which no longer is eligible for the same federal tax credit. We’ll have to wait and see how Ford prices it.

