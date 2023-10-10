The 2024 Kia EV9 Isn't Cheap, Tops Out At Over $75,000

Kia has taken a weird stance with its EV9. Information about the coming electric SUV has been trickling out ahead of its debut. Kia partially released pricing for it just two weeks ago. Now the brand has released full pricing and trims for the 2024 Kia EV9. While prices for the EV9 start at just over $56,000, loaded models top out over $75,000.

The EV9 will come in five trims: base Light RWD, Light Long Range RWD, Wind e-AWD, Land e-AWD and loaded GT-Line e-AWD. We touched on the base Light pricing before but to reiterate, including $1,495 for destination (all prices listed here include this charge), the EV9 Light starts at $56,395. That gets you a single motor on a rear mounted axle, a 76.1 kWh battery pack, 215 horsepower and 233 miles of range.



Moving up to the EV9 Light RWD will set you back $60,695. While you lose 14 hp for a total of 201, the Light Long Range gains a bigger 99.8-kWh battery pack. While some buyers may be OK with trading less power for more range, you’ll have to wait and see just how much range you’re getting for that tradeoff. Kia isn’t talking range numbers just for anything outside of the base trim.



If you want all-wheel drive, the trim that introduces it for the EV9 line up is the $65,395 Wind e-AWD. That gets you a dual motor configuration, a torque vectoring all-wheel drive system, an increase in ground clearance to 7.8 inches and 379 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque.



The next trim up is the EV9 Land e-AWD. You get standard features like 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel with power tilt and telescoping adjustments, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, the trick digital lighting pattern grille and an optional towing package that allows the EV9 to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The top of the EV9 lineup is the $75,395 EV9 GT-Line e-AWD. While power output on the dual motor setup is the same as the other two trims at 379 hp, torque rises to 516 lb-ft. Other GT-Line features include unique front and rear fascias, 21-inch wheels, and remote park assist.

All EV9s have the same tech packed standard features though no matter the cost. Theres over 24-inches of screen inside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, digital key compatibility and most importantly, DC fast charging capability. With the ability to support 800V, Kia says the EV9 can charge from 10 to 80 percent in under 25 minutes.

If the price is something you can afford to swallow, Kia is throwing in a few extras if you reserve an EV9. Through November 17, customers who plunk down a refundable $750 reservation fee for the EV9 will receive a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a 1,000 kWH charging credit with Electrify America, a complimentary three year maintenance plan with Kia and one year of available Digital Features & Services through Kia Connect. EV9 deliveries are set to begin later this year.