The 2024 Genesis GV80 Might Be The Best-Looking SUV Coupe On The Market

Genesis has gone and done something that Chrysler used to be known for doing. They went and put a concept car into production virtually unchanged. For 2024, the Genesis GV80 gets a coupe version that’s nearly identical to the concept shown earlier this year.

Advertisement

The GV80 Coupe’s introduction coincides with a refresh for the GV80 for 2024. So in addition to gaining the coupe styling of the concept, there’s a new front fascia with Genesis’ signature grille that’s been toned down a bit; it’s narrower but wider and gets a surround of chrome trim. There’s a new air intake below the grille along with a metal faux skid plate below that. Around back, things are more or less the same save for the regular GV80. The exhaust outlets have been removed and are now hidden under the rear bumper, a move that Genesis says, “ elevates the GV80’s sophistication.”



Advertisement Advertisement

While I’m not usually a fan of SUV coupes, the GV80 coupe looks fantastic. In designing it, Genesis says that it follows “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy. The design is cohesive. Viewed from the side, there’s a parabolic line that flows along the sides and into the rear hatch where it ends at a subtle rear spoiler. The design is further enhanced by large standard 20-inch and optional 22-inch wheels. Unlike the standard GV80, the Coupe gets quad exhaust outlets which it needs for its exclusive engine choice.



Advertisement

While the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 and 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 are carryovers, the Coupe will be the enthusiast’s choice. It gets the same 3.5-liter V6 setup from the G90 sedan, with a 48V supercharger attached to the engine. That means 415 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The Coupe also gets a Sport+ driving mode, a brake pedal responsiveness feature called Flex Brake, and launch control.



Advertisement

The interiors of the GV80 have been refreshed as well with a design similar to the GV60 EV. That means a long 27-inch screen across the top of the dash and a rotary crystal shifter similar to the rounded one in the GV60. That’s in addition to all the usual tech and luxury features. No on-sale date or pricing has been released but we expect Genesis to share more details closer to when the 2024 GV80 gets its official launch.

