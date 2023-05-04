The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Starts at $51,995, Which Is Either More or Less Than You Were Expecting

Acura bringing a performance version of the Integra to market was surprising. Sort of. We’ve known it was coming since Acura’s product planner hinted at it last summer . It was another seven months before a camouflage prototype showed up leading the field at The 24 Hours of Daytona in January. And now just under a month after Acura fully revealed the Integra Type S we finally know how much it’ll cost. Including a $1,195 destination charge, the ‘24 Integra Type S will start at $51,995.

Advertisement

If you’re keeping tabs, that’s either a performance bargain or too much depending on your point of view. That price makes it one of the most expensive sport compacts on the market. That price tag is also $7,105 more than the Honda Civic Type R, which shares its internals with the Integra Type S.



That price does put it in interesting territory. For instance, it’s more expensive and more powerful than an Audi S3, but it costs less and makes less power than an RS 3. Things get more interesting when you start to look at other cars for nearly similar money, like the Nissan Z, BMW M240i, and the Ford Mustang GT.



20% off Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off Caffeinate yourself

A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

But you do get a good amount of goodies for that $52,000 price tag. Starting with the 2.0 liter turbocharged I4 with 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Acura says that’s an increase in 120 hp and 118 lb-ft of torque over the standard Integra. In a nod to enthusiasts, the Integra Type S is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Other performance goodies include an adaptive damper system for the performance-tuned suspension, front Brembo brakes, and 19-inch wheels with 265/30 R19 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires.



Advertisement

Inside, there are heated front sport seats, a 10.2-inch display for the driver, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system.



Advertisement

If you’re interested, Acura is opening up limited reservation spots for the first 200 cars. Starting May 11 at 10 pm PST, customers can head to Acura.com/Integra to reserve their spot before the Integra Type S officially starts production next month.

