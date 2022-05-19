It’s hard to believe it, but the Toyota Sienna — which replaced the Previa here, capitalizing on what was then a boom in minivans — is 25 years old this year. And it’s still going strong, with sales of 107,990 last year in North America, better than the Tundra. To celebrate, Toyota is making a 25th Anniversary Edition in numbers so limited, you’ll have an easier time finding a Lamborghini Diablo.

Toyota says it will make 2,525 25th Anniversary Edition Siennas, fewer than the Diablo’s production run of almost 3,000. Sure, one of them is a coveted supercar and the other is a van, but I respect Toyota’s commitment here, making a limited-production Sienna as if it were a supercar.

The 25th Anniversary Edition Sienna will be a twist on the XSE trim, and Toyota calls it a “gotta have it” minivan, which, maybe it is, what do I know.

The ultra-sporty XSE model on which the 25th Anniversary Edition amps up the sporty factor with available dark 20-in. split-5-spoke wheels, bolder looking front and rear bumpers, black-painted caps and a sport-tuned suspension that are unique to the XSE. The Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and includes the XSE Plus Package, which equips the Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition with roof rails, Premium Audio with JBL speakers and navigation, wireless charging and a 1500-watt converter. Appropriately for the occasion, the Sienna 25th Anniversary Edition is available in Celestial Silver, with Wind Chill Pearl as a second color choice. Special black badging and exterior trim, including mirrors caps and shark fin antenna, accents the two available exterior colors. From there, this celebration model adds a slew of features from the Limited grade, including the exterior mirrors with memory, auto-dimming, puddle lights, power-fold and reverse-tilt down function. Inside, the Limited also donates black leather-trimmed seating with silver-colored stitching, including heated and ventilated front seats with memory. The Limited’s memory steering column and second-row seats with ottomans enhance onboard comfort, and illuminated door sills greet front occupants. Special “25th Anniversary” floormats treat the feet, and an exclusive black key fob cover with silver-colored stitching features a “25th Anniversary” badge.

Toyota says it’s sold more than 2.2 million Siennas over the past quarter-century. The minivan, introduced in 1998, was designed specifically for the U.S. market, and sold as a bigger alternative to the Camry in an era when the Camry was the best-selling car in America. That the Sienna has endured is a small surprise, given that minivans have gone so far out of fashion these days. Then again, there are only four minivans left on the U.S. market today, one each from Chrysler, Kia, Honda, and Toyota. The 25th Anniversary Edition Sienna is a reminder that minivans are still here.