The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle

Here's your up close look at Hyundai's latest EV in all of its futuristic egg-shaped glory.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I’m a big fan of the way the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 looks. I know not everyone is onboard with the swoopy styling, but in my opinion its one of the best looking vehicles on sale today. Because of that, I figured we should check out how great it looks from just above every angle. Inside and outside, I’ve got you covered.

Hyundai was kind enough to supply me with a very gray Ioniq 6 to match the very gray weather of Phoenix, Arizona. It worked though, because the car looks gorgeous with a desert background. You may notice that a lot of these photos show a very wet car. We did our best, but uncharacteristically, it rained every single day I was in the Arizona desert. Climate change is a real stick in the mud, isn’t it.

Anyway, sit back, relax and take a look at some of my favorite shots of the all-new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Swoop, there it is!

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Ioniq 6 looks like nothing else on the road, and that rocks.

Lots of Character

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The character line you see here makes its way all the way to the back of the Ioniq 6.

The End of the Line

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Here’s where the previously mentioned character line ends.

PIXELS

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The rear brake light array is a trademark of the Ioniq 6. It’s going to be unmistakable in traffic.

Lil’ Frunk

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

You can put stuff here, I guess.

MORE PIXELS

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Who doesn’t love a lil’ box.

Up Front

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Here’s where the action happens.

Damp in Nature

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I got very wet during this shoot.

Your Muscle Memory Will Get Over It

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

It takes a little while to get used to the center-mounted window switches, but its not the end of the world.

Blast from the Past

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

These reverse lights look they’re off a cyberpunk first generation Dodge Caravan, respectfully.

Funky

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Nice rims, bro.

Room for Improvement

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

R and D should be switched. This drove me nuts.

From a Far

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

The Ioniq 6 is over there!

This Bummed Me Out

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

This piece of plastic looked cool, but it felt like shit.

Pop Pop

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Gotta do whatever you can to get that CoD down.

Flush

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Smooth.

Plus and Minus

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Isn’t that just the cutest lil’ Easter egg?

Gray on Green

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Arizona is cool. I didn’t know it was this wet, though.

Legrooooooom

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

You could raise a small family in the legroom of the Ioniq 6.

Nice.

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Nice.

Slide Title

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Aerodynamics mean the Ioniq 6 has a little bump under the taillights. Air is weird.

Tony Approved

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Big enough for the Mafia.

Doing My Best

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Help me. I am stuck.

DRIVE MODE

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

This looks like it should rotate, but alas it is just a button.

Ribbed

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

This should be a nicer material:/

For all Your Shit

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

There’s plenty of room to lose stuff down here.

Cacti

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I’m artsy.

PIXELSSSS

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

These glow different colors. I love that.

Light the Way

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

More cars should have amber DRLS like early-2000s GM products. I am brave for this take.

Down the Road

Image for article titled The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 From Every Angle
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

God, I just love the way this thing looks. I cannot find a single fault with its appearance.

