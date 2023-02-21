2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Starts at $42,715

Hyundai came out swinging with the introduction of its very first EV, the Ioniq 5, in 2021, and Jalopnik really liked it. Now, while sequels of most any thing can be disheartening and poorly done, Hyundai revealed a second EV, the Ioniq 6, available later this year, and looks to be just as good as its older sibling. And just as affordable. The Korean automaker released pricing details for it’s 2023 Ioniq 6, which start at 42,715, including its $1,115 destination charge.

The Ioniq 6 will be available in three trims (the SE, SEL, and Limited), each with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, a 53 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack, and rear or dual motors. Being Hyundai, the Ioniq 6 comes well-equipped for its price. Its list of standard features is long and includes familiar things on every other new vehicle out there like a suite of driver safety aids, ambient interior lighting, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability (non-wireless) and both USB-A and USB-C charging ports for front and rear passengers. Drivers will also be treated to a battery heater for those colder climates, as well as Hyundai’s 800 volt/350 kWh charging, which the automaker says can charge 10 to 80 percent of the battery in just 18 minutes.



The base Ioniq 6, the SE, puts out 149 horsepower to rear-motor rear-wheel drive, for 240 miles of range on standard 18-inch wheels. For those who want a few extra miles of range, a few extra thousand dollars (starting at $46,615), range is extended to 361 miles. Those who want all-wheel drive will have to drop $50,115 to get it on the Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range. While you get dual motors and 320 hp, the 361-mile range drops to 316 miles.

Ioniq 6's SEL starts at$48,815 and gets you rear-wheel drive that puts out 225-hp to the rear motor, for a range of 306 miles. If you want more power with your SEL, step up to the SEL AWD for $52,315, but again, you’ll be giving up some range for more power. You get dual motors and 320 hp, but range drops to 270 miles with 20-inch wheels.

The Ioniq 6 Limited RWD starts at $53,715, that will get you a 225 hp rear motor and 305 miles of range on 20-inch wheels. The all-wheel drive model starts at $57,215, for 320 hp and dual motors with 270 miles of range and 20-inch wheels.

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 will hit dealers this spring, with the exception of the SE Long Range, which is expected to arrive this summer.

