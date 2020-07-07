The 2021 Lexus LS Gets A Touchscreen And More Self-Driving Tech

Photo : Lexus

The fifth-generation LS made its debut over three years ago now, in Detroit no less. Which means it’s just about time for a mid-cycle refresh. This time, it comes with a touchscreen.

Advertisement

Lexus revealed the global refresh today, and while the exterior looks more or less the same as it does now, the interior gets some improvements, along with Lexus’s “Teammate” semiautonomous driving technology. That latter thing I will let Lexus explain:

Advanced Drive The latest advanced driving assist technologies based on the Mobility Teammate Concept enable onboard systems for driver status monitoring to appropriately assist the driver in recognition, judgment, and operation, in accordance with actual traffic conditions. Driving capabilities such as keeping the vehicle in its lane, maintaining vehicle-to-vehicle distance, lane splits, changing lanes, and overtaking other vehicles, when driving on expressways and other motor-vehicle-only roadways are supported. In pursuit of achieving system-conducted driving that can be trusted by the driver, fundamental vehicle performance was honed so that the driver would feel secure in leaving driving to the vehicle, and the system was engineered to prioritize safety in making judgments. The driver is freed from operation of the accelerator, brakes, and steering, allowing a reduction in driver burden during long drives and enabling safe driving in which the driver is able to pay better attention to the surroundings. Advanced Park Through integrated cameras and ultrasonic sensors, the latest advanced parking assist technologies support the driver in recognition, judgment, and operation. Besides support of all operations - steering, acceleration, braking, and gear changes - the bird’s-eye view display also shows the ideal steering wheel positions for a safe and secure parking experience.



Advertisement

The system will also be able to receive over-the-air updates when future tech comes out. Lexus also said that the car will get its headlight technology called Blad eScan , which is already on the RX and Lexus says illuminates more of the road than conventional high beams. A new silver, digital rearview mirror, changed rear lights, and a ne w suspension system meant for less cabin vibrations are also coming.

Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus Photo : Lexus 1 / 12

And then there is a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the interior, which looks like this:

Photo : Lexus

Advertisement

All of these changes, it should be said, may not come to every market that Lexus sells to since toda y was a global reveal, but you can be sure most of them will make it to the U.S. Lexus sold 5,528 of the LS in North America last year, down over 40 percent from the year prior. And while this refresh won’t magically fix that, it at least gives sales people some new talking points.