The 2021 Honda CRF300L And CRF300L Rally Can Be Your Next Bug-Out Motorcycle

Riders have been waiting for an update to the CRF250L and CRF250L Rally, and Honda finally has some good news: The dual-sport pair got a generous helping of upgrades.

For the CRF300L models, Honda took the CRF250L’s liquid-cooled engine and increased stroke by 8mm, which resulted in a bump to 286cc. Honda tweaked the power delivery so riders will have some more grunt in the low and midrange of the power band. All good stuff to me.

The theme of evolutionary improvements continues throughout. Also, check out the gorgeous looks:



Suspension is handled by a 43 mm inverted Showa fork up front, and out back is a Pro-Link single-shock setup. These are carried over from the CRF250L, however Honda reworked them so travel is increased, 0.4 inches and 0.6 inches respectively.



Honda also shaved 0.3 pounds from the frame and reduced lateral rigidity by 25 percent, which the company says was done to improve maneuverability and rider feel. I laughed when I read about the 0.3-pound trim. I feel like it’s fodder for trivia nerds.

The overall weight reduction is more noteworthy. The CRF300L comes in at 309 pounds, while the CRF300L Rally weighs 333 pounds. The previous CRF250L model weighed 322 and the CRF250L Rally clocked in at 345 pounds. So you’re getting a faster and lighter motorcycle than before.

All of these moderate improvements also didn’t add much to the price. The 2021 Honda CRF300L starts at $5,249 without optional ABS — $50 more than its predecessor — while the CRF300L Rally starts at $5,999. The CRF300L is an awesome machine. It gives riders freedom on wheels without breaking the bank.

As the small motorcycle boom continues I’m happy to see manufacturers investing into their small bikes to keep the trend going. It’s no surprise motorcycle makers are still catering to the market. These CRF300L pair looks seriously fun, and their prices are low enough that a rider may consider going new over used.