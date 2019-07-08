Image: Nissan

Each time a new model year of the Nissan GT-R comes around, it’s a reminder that we’re all a year older, and, like the GT-R, probably haven’t grown much or significantly improved ourselves during that time. But the GT-R has one thing on all of us: the ability to keep going up in value, regardless of stagnancy.



Well, “value” isn’t exactly the same as “MSRP,” but you get the idea.

Nissan announced the price lineup for the ever-aging 2020 GT-R on Monday, and it’s a whole lot different than last year, when Nissan simply bumped every trim up by $50 and went on about its life to mark the start of a new model year. (That’s aside from the “Pure” base trim, which Nissan kept at the 2018 price of $99,990 in order to keep the entry-level GT-R out of the, gasp, six figures.)

Image: Nissan

This year, Nissan alluded to no $99,990 trim. The price lineup leaves the Pure out, and the bottom trim is the previously second-level Premium at $113,540. The Track Edition and Nismo trims also get price hikes, with the former going up by $17,000 and the latter by more than $35,000—the kind of numbers that would make a person think this was a new generation or something.

Advertisement

It’s not.

Advertisement

The newly $210,740 GT-R Nismo will have “GT3 race car turbochargers, carbon fiber roof and hood, revised suspension and carbon ceramic brakes,” Nissan said, allowing it to “take performance to the next level.” Price, too. The extra $17,000 on the Track Edition will get a person more power, since it’s upgrading from the lower 565-horsepower GT-R engine to the 600-HP Nismo one.



Even the Premium trim, which is up by $3,000 over 2019, will get “revised twin turbochargers” on its 565-HP V6, a new interior accent color and a new design for its 20-inch wheels. Then, there’s the 50th-anniversary edition for $122,040, which, contrary to popular belief, does not celebrate the 50th anniversary of the current-generation GT-R. That one’s only been around since 2007.

Advertisement

Image: Nissan

But hey, good for Nissan. If any of us sniffling humans could convince others that we’d improved in the past year when we really hadn’t done much, and that we were worth even more in spite of it, we’d milk it, too.



Advertisement

Long live the R35 GT-R, the world’s most successful brick.

