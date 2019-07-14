Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: NM2255

It’s been a hot minute since the GT500 was launched, but we haven’t really seen it run in anger until last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Thanks to a few intrepid car spotters, who lugged cameras and microphones out to the hill, we can see a bit of the fast Ford’s performance and hear its big V8 wail. Huh, so that’s what a 760 horsepower 5.2-liter supercharged V8 sounds like, eh?

Ford shoved Vaughn Gittin, Jr. behind the wheel of the GT500, so it’s fair to say he knows how to handle a high-horsepower Mustang. With a few big burnouts and a couple lurid slides across the weekend, Gittin sure made the Shelby look good.

It makes sense that Ford would pump a lot of money into an effort to dynamically launch the GT500 to the public in Europe. It sells really well in that market. With this most recent generation, Ford made the effort to sell the Mustang in Europe, passing all of the crash and emissions standards necessary. And in response, the Euro market has been buying them up by the fistful.

Despite carrying huge taxes and fees that balloon the price up (about $50,000 for a GT model in Germany), Ford sold more than 13,000 Mustangs in Europe in 2017.

While the GT500 is going to be expensive for U.S. buyers, and even more so for Euro folks, I wouldn’t be surprised to spot one of these next time you’re in Paris or Munich.