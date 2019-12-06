The 2020 Fiat 124, An 'Italian-Designed, Fun-To-Drive' Car, Lives For Now

Photo: Alanis King / Jalopnik

Rumors are that the Fiat 124, an Italian roadster built on the bones of the current Mazda Miata, is dead in Europe. The company has confirmed to me that the car is not dead in America, though, at least for the 2020 model year.

Italian publication AutoDato claims production for Europe of the Fiat 124 is morta, but a Fiat spokesperson has confirmed to Jalopnik that production continues for the U.S. market for the 2020 model year.

For North America, production continues for our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2020 Fiat 124 Spider.﻿



AutoDato presumes that a change to European emissions regulations may have forced the death of the car on the continent, as the roadster’s 1.4 Multiair turbo engine hasn’t received any significant changes since the car was introduced. Jalopnik has tried to confirm this with Fiat.

But it’s nice to hear production will continue for the interesting little Fiat sportser for us, which is assembled alongside the current-generation Mazda Miata, starting at $25,390 and available with a six-speed manual transmission.