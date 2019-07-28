Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: GTWorld (YouTube)

It’s about 8:30 a.m. at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium and the Total 24 Hours of Spa GT Race has been red flagged for rain conditions for hours. The track is wet, wet, wet and as of this wring, racing isn’t expected to resume for a couple more hours.

The race had a safety car start, which basically means a pace car had to keep racers slow for the first few laps of the day-long race because the course was damp from the onset.

But as daylight disappeared, conditions got worse. And Sunday morning, instead of a sunrise we got... even more rain. So much so that racing had to be paused.

Here’s what visibility was like for drivers:

So, you can see why they had to take a break. For those of you who are wondering–this downtime doesn’t get tacked on to the end, the whole deal is 24 hours no matter how many breaks get taken. So it might end up being something like “the 16 hours of Spa” or whatever depending on how long the pause has to last.

Support crews are trying to dry the track as best they can and big trucks are lapping the track with water-pushing brushes, but, they have a lot of work ahead of them.

At least some folks are still trying to have fun.

I won’t update this post when the green flag gets waved again, but there is “no restart expected before 11.30 [a.m. local time].” which would be about 5:30 a.m. in New York. You can keep up with live racing action on the 2019 Total 24 Hours of Spa livestream right here: