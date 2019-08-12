Photo: Porsche

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has a boosted four-liter V8 cranking out a claimed 543 horsepower, plus an electric motor rated to 134 hp, all hooked up to an eight-speed automatic which can allegedly propel the car to 183 mph... with 664 lb-ft of torque on tap “just above idle.”

The new Cayenne hybrid lineup will be a somewhat diverse one, with the big daddy V8 shipping with the standard SUV bubble body or sleeker “Coupe” design, which of course is really just the same SUV with a longer-sloping rear window. Either body of the V8 Cayenne hybrid is supposed to be able to drive at almost 90 mph on electric power exclusively, and cover up to 31 miles without making any emissions.

Both body styles will be available as a V6 with hybrid power, too. There, the combo gasoline-and-electric system is good for a claimed 456 hp and 516 lb-ft.

These specs are translated from metric horsepower, newton-meters and kilometers in Porsche’s press release, by the way.

Advertisement

Oddly, the spec sheet itself reports “680 PS” (671 hp) while the release says the V8 has 550 PS plus a 136 PS electric motor (which would be 686 PS; or 677 hp) so we’ll run with the lower figure for now.

Anyway, those numbers are only going to be approximations of your results in the real world anyway. But if you want to see more of them, check out these sweet infographics the company put out to break down the spec claims:

Advertisement

Hybrid Cayennes will now also have “auxiliary air conditioning” which means the car can be cooled off remotely without being turned on, plus fancy LED headlights and a litany of other digital connectivity features you can play with to your heart’s content. Assuming you’re not quietly zooming down the Autobahn, of course.

I’m still not convinced the highlighter-green calipers are visually appealing but I think I’m officially sold on the Cayenne Coupe design and this car is pretty much posted up to be the baddest hybrid on the block now.

Advertisement

1 / 3

Even if you’re still on the fence about electrified automobiles, you’ve got to admit that a Porsche with this kind of power has to be at least a little bit awesome.

