Image : Ford Motor Company

The 2010 Ford Taurus was the official car of CES 2010. I suppose that meant that the car was meant to be seen as high-tech and ground-breaking in some way. That was bound to be a challenge for a reskinned Ford Five Hundred with a n ame from 1985. While cops liked it, the reborn Taurus was hardly a big seller and it died this year without a replacement. In America, at least.

