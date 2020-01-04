The 2010 Ford Taurus was the official car of CES 2010. I suppose that meant that the car was meant to be seen as high-tech and ground-breaking in some way. That was bound to be a challenge for a reskinned Ford Five Hundred with a name from 1985. While cops liked it, the reborn Taurus was hardly a big seller and it died this year without a replacement. In America, at least.
