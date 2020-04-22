Image: Chrysler via oldcarmanualproject

The 1989 Plymouth Speedster concept car, meant to blend sports-bike design with that of a convertible sports car, has a shape you might expect to see on 1990s Japanese cars or even vehicles from the 2000s. Speaking of Japanese cars, the engine is a 2.0-liter Mitsubishi inline-four. Th e brakes are four-wheel vented discs, the suspension is fully independent, and finally, the most impressive and advanced feature on a car from 1989: The transmission is a three-speed automatic. Womp Womp.