Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
David Tracy
Filed to:blip
blipplymouth speedsterplymouthspeedster
37
Save
Image: Chrysler via oldcarmanualproject
Image: Chrysler via oldcarmanualproject

The 1989 Plymouth Speedster concept car, meant to blend sports-bike design with that of a convertible sports car, has a shape you might expect to see on 1990s Japanese cars or even vehicles from the 2000s. Speaking of Japanese cars, the engine is a 2.0-liter Mitsubishi inline-four. The brakes are four-wheel vented discs, the suspension is fully independent, and finally, the most impressive and advanced feature on a car from 1989: The transmission is a three-speed automatic. Womp Womp.

David Tracy

Sr. Technical Editor, Jalopnik. Always interested in hearing from auto engineers—email me. Cars: Willys CJ-2A ('48), Jeep J10 ('85), Jeep Cherokee ('79, '91, '92, '00), Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd ('94).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Caterhams Have Wings Now

So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?

Lotus's Last Combustion-Engined Car Will Be An 'Accessible Sports Car': Report

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs