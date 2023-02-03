The 15 Cheapest EVs You Can Buy in the U.S.

The 15 Cheapest EVs You Can Buy in the U.S.

There are plenty of affordable electric vehicle options out there.

By
Andy Kalmowitz
Photo: Volkswagen

Most EVs that make headlines are prohibitively expensive. Look at stuff like Tesla’s Model S Plaid, the Lucid Air or Rivian R1T. Those vehicles are all going to cost you well over $100,0000. It can make it seem like there aren’t a ton of affordable EV options, but that isn’t the case! That’s why we’re rounding up the 15 cheapest electric vehicles you can buy right now in the U.S.

This list is based on starting price including destination. What you won’t find here is potential savings with the new EV tax credit system, since that’s been subject to far too many changes lately. That’ll overcomplicate things for my little brain.

Let’s check ‘em out.

15. Kia EV6 - $50,025

Photo: Hyundai

Base Range: 232 miles

The EV6 is the only car on our list that cracks the $50,000 mark when you include inflation. That means there are currently 14 EVs for sale that cost less than $50K. Not too shabby, folks. Not too shabby.

14. Ford Mustang Mach-E - $47,495

Photo: Ford

Base Range: 246 miles

The Mach-E is a real bargain if you’re super into pissing offer boomers who don’t think this is a real Mustang. (It is).

13. Subaru Solterra - $46,220

Photo: Subaru

Base Range: 228 miles

Want an EV but also like Patagonia and dogs? The Solterra is the vehicle for you. Standard all-wheel drive means you can keep going even when the going gets nasty.

12. Tesla Model 3 - $45,630

Photo: Tesla

Base Range: 272 miles

With its latest price cut, the Model 3 has actually become something of a deal. However, options will quickly add up if you spring for them.

11. Nissan Ariya - $44,485

Photo: Nissan

Base Range: 216 miles

The Ariya is cool, but what I really wish Nissan did was put out an EV version of the 2004 Nissan Murano in that sick-ass copper color. That would be the coolest thing ever, man.

10. Toyota bZ4X - $43,215

Photo: Toyota

Base Range: 252 miles

Silly name, silly plastic cladding, decent range.

9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - $42,785

Photo: Hyundai

Base Range: 220 miles

I just love the way the Ioniq 5 looks so much. If you compare it to its platform sibling, the EV6, it’s a bit of a deal as well. For about $7,500 less, you get a similar car with a little less range.

8. Kia Niro EV - $40,845

Photo: Kia

Base Range: 253 miles

The Niro has recently been redesigned, and it looks absolutely fantastic to me. It’s probably not for everyone, but in my eyes it just works.

7. Volkswagen ID.4 - $40,290

Photo: Volkswagen

Base Range: 209 miles

This isn’t a bad value if you can look past the not-very-good infotainment system. Other than that, the ID.4 is solid all round.

6. Mazda MX-30 - $35,385

Photo: Mazda

Base Range: 100 miles

You would have to be very committed to the Mazda bit if you buy a MX-30 over a different car on this list.

5. Mini Cooper SE - $35,220

Photo: Mini

Base Range: 114 miles

Despite the fact the Cooper SE has fewer doors than every vehicle on this list, it is not the cheapest. Strange.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric - $34,885

Photo: Hyundai

Base Range: 258 miles

Here we have the cheapest car on this list that isn’t on a dedicated EV platform. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but ya should knw.

3. Nissan Leaf - $29,135

Photo: Nissan

Base Range: 149 miles

The Leaf was really at the forefront of the first generation of EVs all those years ago. Today, it’s still quite a deal.

2. Chevrolet Bolt EUV - $28,795

Photo: Chevrolet

Base Range: 247 miles

The Bolt EUV is a neat little package. I just wish its name made more sense, but hey. I’ll take what I can get.

1. Chevrolet Bolt EV - $27,495

Photo: Chevrolet

Base Range: 259 miles

If you want an EV and you’re on a budget, there’s really no way to go wrong with the Bolt EV. It’s bringing electric power to the masses, and for that we salute it.

