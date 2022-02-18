If you’re looking to drive something with more wood paneling than scratchy plastics, you might think you have to drop some serious cash on your next car. But not every luxurious daily driver has to cost the earth.



To find out what some of the most affordable fancy cars are, we asked you what luxurious cheap cars are out there right now. And you did not disappoint.

While there was a lot of debate around what qualified as cheap (i.e. if a $70,000 Genesis counted as “cheap for the category”), we decided to stick to one rule. As the average price for a new car in America topped $47,000 late last year, every car on this list had to come in below this price point.