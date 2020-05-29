That New Buick Ain't Bad Looking

The 2021 Buick Envision has a fresh redesign, and I dare say it’s damn decent looking for a normie people mover. It’s certainly a big step up in elegance from the current model, and, whew, that’s about all the energy I have for opinions on Buicks today.
It sounds like the rest of the car-industry commentariat agrees. Car and Driver described it as “a surprisingly attractive redesign,” CNET’s Roadshow simply went with “looks way better.”
I guess I’m not quite sold on the folds behind the front wheel, but the face and rear quarter are pretty handsome. The wheels are OK, despite having two different color spokes, which I hate.
The Envision is a small-medium crossover SUV that sells in the mid-$30,000s. Today, Buick announced that this new look would go live for 2021 along with a 10-inch CarPlay/Android Auto-workable infotainment screen. Also: Amazon Alexa, Spotify, Pandora and Fox Sports built-in, if you’re into that kind of thing.
Power will come from, you guessed it, a turbocharged two-liter four-cylinder engine and distributed to wheels with a nine-speed automatic transmission. I would expect an all-wheel drive option and something in the neighborhood of 250 horsepower, which should be plenty to power this thing in and out of parking lots and driveways. That’s pretty much all that’s been disclosed about the new car so far, aside from this list of standard safety features:
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Forward Collision Alert
- Following Distance Indicator
- Rear Park Assist
- Safety Alert Seat
- HD Rear Vision Camera
And these optional extras:
- Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist
- HD Surround Vision (a 360-degree camera)
- Front Park Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Head-up Display
- Rear Camera Mirror
Neat.
Buick hasn’t released any interior images yet, but has mentioned that a luxury Avenir trim level will class the cabin up from the outgoing model.