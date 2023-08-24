Texas Woman Nearly Impaled By Spear That Flew Through Her Windshield

There are already so many things to be terrified of while driving, from deer jumping in front of your car to lumber falling off the back of a truck and impaling you. But in case the list wasn’t long enough, we now have a new one to add — literal flying spears. Surprisingly, this didn’t take place in Florida, but we suspect you won’t exactly be shocked to learn it happened in Texas, America’s other Florida.



News 4 San Antonio reports that Shavone Canales was driving at about 9:30 p.m. when a five-foot-long spear flew through her windshield. She was uninjured but is understandably shaken up after the experience. Because the spear didn’t just end up in her car. If the angle had been slightly different, it likely would have impaled her. Thankfully, though, she was saved by the steering wheel, which stopped the spear before it actually injured her.

The most likely explanation is that someone threw the spear at her car from the side of the road, but so far, the police do not have any suspects. “Somebody knows something, so I’m hoping somebody comes forward because that is so dangerous. Because if it’s not me, it’s going to be somebody else,” Canales told News 4 San Antonio.

According to police, they’re checking video from nearby cameras to see if they can find any clues as to who threw the spear. According to San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso, “No one should ever throw any kind of object towards a vehicle, towards a highway, or towards a busy road... you don’t know how the driver hear that sound hit their vehicle, you don’t know how they’re going to react.” Which is definitely solid advice, although we have a hard time imagining the person who threw the spear at a moving car didn’t have any idea that what they were about to do could easily kill someone.