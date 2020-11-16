Drive Free or Die
Drive Free or Die
Tesla Set To Join S&P 500, Boosting Share Price Again

bcbrownell
Bradley Brownell
Illustration for article titled Tesla Set To Join SP 500, Boosting Share Price Again
Image: Tesla

The Standard & Poor’s 500 has long been considered the standard bearer of the health of the United States economy. This index measures the stock performance of 500 large publicly traded companies in the U.S. On Monday the index announced that it would be adding Tesla to its list of 500 on December 21st. Tesla was snubbed for inclusion in the index back in September, despite meeting the criteria set by the committee.

The news set after-hours trading ablaze as TSLA jumped over 12%, climbing to a new potential market cap over 400 billion dollars. If this valuation holds until mid-December, Tesla will join the S&P Index as the ninth most valuable company on the list. Slotting between Johnson & Johnson and Proctor & Gamble. This addition will kick Visa out of the top ten!

To Tesla’s credit, the company has posted five straight quarters of profit, even in the midst of massive global capital investment in three new gigafactories and the resources to craft a new, allegedly more efficient battery. The company is still doing big things, despite the absolute mess that the “Full Self-Driving Beta” launch was last month. That said, it delivered 139,300 new cars during Q3, which is pretty damn impressive. 139 thousand is a far sight from the company’s 5 million quarterly delivery goal, but impressive nonetheless.

Tesla will be the highest valued company the S&P has ever added to its index, which is testament to the company’s explosive growth over the last few years. That’s not to say that any of this growth is tied in any way to reality, but here we are.

Ford and General Motors are also included in the S&P index, though FCA is not. Ford is ranked 194th on the index, while General Motors is ranked 130th. Tesla is currently valued more than both of them combined. Four times over.

The S&P committee has not yet announced which company Tesla will displace on the list of 500.

