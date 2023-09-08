Tesla Cybertruck Windows Smash, Fenders Break Off In Rollover Test

It now looks like Tesla might actually be maybe finally nearing the release of its ridiculous Cybertruck electric truck, after years of delays and broken promises. We’re slowly seeing prototypes and pre-production models crop up in all kinds of settings, such as on the back of trucks, in Tesla promo shots and hidden around the back of the company’s Texas factory. Now, a Cybertruck prototype has cropped up on TikTok and it’s looking a little worse for wear .



The truck in question was brought to our attention by CarScoops, which uncovered a video showing a smashed up Cybertruck on the back of a low loader. The video, from Chicago-based CTL Logistics Inc, appears to show a Cybertruck with damage to its roof, fenders and windscreen that suggests it’s been through some kind of rollover test. And what remains of the truck is not a pretty sight.

Cybertruck Post Crash Test Ditch Roll Over

On the outside, the enormous windscreen is smashed in and the roof appears to have caved in over the passenger door. There’s also damage to the truck’s bed, its fenders are coming loose and all manner of body panels are now misaligned. Well, we assume that’s the aftermath of the test and not just the questionable build quality among Teslas.

Inside the car, you can see that the airbags have deployed and the central armrest in the back row has flopped down to reveal two octagonal cupholders, because god forbid there be a curve anywhere near this truck.

Oh, and don’t worry, the massive windshield wiper still looks just about intact.

Interestingly, there’s a second Cybertruck mule on the same low loader but this one is covered up. Is it under a tarp because it’s still pristine and is being kept from prying eyes, or is the damage infinitely worse on that one? We may never know, so your guess is as good as mine.