A Second Look at the Tesla Cybertruck!

Some of the issues with the Cybertruck alpha are classic Tesla problems. For example, engineers couldn’t figure out how to seal the truck against water ingress short of doing it by hand, and even then, the truck didn’t exactly pass the test with flying colors. “Normal car” Teslas are already bad at keeping water out, so this isn’t surprising.

The braking issues that Tesla’s technological terror is undergoing are way more harrowing than water ingress, though. Tesla’s engineers noted excessive pedal travel, inconsistent power brake assistance and excessive body pitch during braking. Combined with other handling woes like an “excessive lateral jerk during low-speed maneuvering” and “structural shake,” you have to wonder if the people designing the Cybertruck have ever actually, y’know, designed a truck before.

There will doubtless be people that say we’re being too harsh on Tesla for the performance of an alpha test vehicle, but those people probably own Tesla stock and pay for blue checks on Twitter. That said, our genuine hope for the Cybertruck is that it not only comes to market in the next 12 months or so but that when it does go on sale, all these issues are resolved, and we look like jerks.

Of course, given Tesla’s track record with timelines and build quality, we’re not holding our breath.