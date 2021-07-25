Tell Me Your Best Car Roasts

My husband has come down with a bad case of general malaise as a result of a lot of Paperwork Nonsense regarding both moving and immigration, so he’s been bingeing Chappelle’s Show, and in honor of the excellent Player Hater’s Ball, I want to hear your best car roasts.

Advertisement

If you’ve never seen the Playa Hater’s Ball skit, well, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with this excellent piece of comedic history:

We roast a lot of cars here on Jalopnik. We talk a lot of shit. But I know that there are cars out there that you just hate so much and haven’t had an opportunity to verbally destroy in a while. Or, maybe, you’ve got a bone to pick with a Certain Type Of Car Person. I don’t mind. This is a free space to talk trash regarding anything automotive that you just haven’t had a chance to share yet.

Go on. Hate away.