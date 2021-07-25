Tell Me Your Best Car Roasts

My husband has come down with a bad case of general malaise as a result of a lot of Paperwork Nonsense regarding both moving and immigration, so he’s been bingeing Chappelle’s Show, and in honor of the excellent Player Hater’s Ball, I want to hear your best car roasts.
If you’ve never seen the Playa Hater’s Ball skit, well, take a few moments to familiarize yourself with this excellent piece of comedic history:
We roast a lot of cars here on Jalopnik. We talk a lot of shit. But I know that there are cars out there that you just hate so much and haven’t had an opportunity to verbally destroy in a while. Or, maybe, you’ve got a bone to pick with a Certain Type Of Car Person. I don’t mind. This is a free space to talk trash regarding anything automotive that you just haven’t had a chance to share yet.
Go on. Hate away.
DISCUSSION
If you ever see someone standing beside their Ferrari, casually say “Awesome Corvette! What year is it?”
Instant steam coming out of their ears.