We’re always told that you can’t do anything without it being caught on camera. From smartphones that capture every moment of our existence to CCTV recorders observing each step we take, Big Brother is always watching.



It was this life on film that caught out a UK fraudster, who tried to fake a motorcycle crash.

A teenager attempted to stage the crash in Nottinghamshire, UK, but his plot was unravelled by CCTV footage of the incident. The man, who has not been named by authorities, has since been fined for wasting police time.

The teenager brought out the emergency services when he staged an elaborate crash in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Now, the local police force has released the CCTV footage of the incident that caused the offender to confess.

In the footage, the man is seen stopping next to two bollards. He then carefully lays his bike down, before crawling underneath it.



A car soon comes across the scene and calls for the emergency services. The crash was staged on May 1st and brought out the police, ambulance service and local fire crews.

According to Nottinghamshire Police, the road was closed for more than an hour while the incident was attended to. During the ordeal, the teenager supposedly slipped in and out of consciousness, and claimed to have life-altering injuries.

Police said the teenager told medics that he could not feel his legs or the entire right side of his body – but he had made the whole thing up.

While questioning the teenager about the cause of the incident, police uncovered the footage that proved it was all a set up.

Gareth James, the police officer investigating the crash, said: “This was perceived as a very serious incident when reported and has wasted hours of staff hours across three agencies.



“The seriousness of his actions should not be underestimated. This could have resulted in delayed responses to those actually in need and could have had severe consequences for those requiring urgent assistance.

“Not only that but due to the teenager lying down in the middle of the road, he could have easily been hit by another vehicle causing danger to himself.”

Following the investigation, the fraudster was issued a fix penalty notice, which he has now paid.