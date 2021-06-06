Take A Tour Through The Ford Bronco Owner's Manual While You Wait For Your Delivery

Photo : Olivier DOULIERY / AFP ( Getty Images )

Tired of waiting to take delivery of your Ford Bronco, which seems to get pushed back every few weeks? You’re not alone. So, why don’t you take a tour through the Bronco’s owner’s manual while you wait instead of staring at that empty spot on the driveway?

This wonderful release comes courtesy of the Bronco6G forum, where someone posted the entire PDF of the 552-page owner’ s manual that you can do with as you will. Download it, print it out, read it, take line-by-line notes—you know, whatever you fine folks need to do to pass the time. Because nothing will whet your appetite quite like tech lingo and a whole lot of information about a car you may not be able to touch.

The Ford Bronco, which was slated to be delivered sometime later this year to folks who secured pre-orders, has been repeatedly delayed. Models with a hardtop have been delayed into 2022 after issues with supplier Webasto. Other issues, like chip shortages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been causing further issues. And while it would be nice to expect the SUV to hit your driveway sooner rather than later, there are no guarantees.

If you take the time to read the manual, you’ll likely pick out some of the interesting tidbits that the Bronco6G forum already has, like the fact that you can disable over-the-air updates if you want to keep your Bronco stock or take it off the grid , or the fact that the Bronco doesn’t remember your decision to turn off the automatic start/stop system, so you have to retoggle it every single time you use the car.

There's also some info on how to store your hybrid Bronco for more than 30 days, as well as how to charge your battery, which all but confirms the upcoming existence of both the hybrid and PHEV versions of the SUV.