Taco Bell Sign Crushes Car Sitting In Drive-Thru

Most drivers are familiar with the steady procession through the drive-thru lane at the typical fast-food restaurant. It almost feels like a ritual to ease up to the menu, place an order over the intercom, and then make your way to the window. However, you never expect that half your car will be crushed before you’re handed a receipt.

Strong winds causes Taco Bell sign to fall on driver’s car

A woman in Crowley, Louisiana was in the drive-thru lane at her local Taco Bell when the location’s roadside sign collapsed and came down on her black Kia. The sign was brought down by high winds from an intense thunderstorm passing through the area. The winds were severe enough to overturn a tractor-trailer on a nearby interstate highway. The sign’s pole completely crushed the back half of the car. Thankfully, she only suffered minor injuries in the driver’s seat.

The woman was actually on her way to pick up her children from school. The woman’s daughter told KATC, “She called and said her head was bleeding. She was stuck in her car and that a pole fell into her car. She has a minor gash in her head which led to her getting staples but other then that she will be fine.”

Advertisement

T his apparently isn’t the first time that a Taco Bell sign has fallen on an occupied vehicle. Back in 2009, 45-mile-per-hour gusts pulled down a Taco Bell sign in Nebraska. The sign crushed a 2005 Ford pickup and killed a 49-year-old woman. Her husband sitting beside her only suffered minor injuries.

