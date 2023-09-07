Maybe Don't Try Driving A Semi-Truck Through A Drive-Thru

These days, pickup trucks are bigger than ever. Sure, you can get a Ford Maverick that’s much more reasonably sized for regular people, but full-size trucks are just massive. And they get even bigger when we’re talking about high-powered off-roaders such as the Ram TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor. So if we told you that a truck got stuck in a drive-thru, that probably wouldn’t be much of a surprise. But what if we told you that it was a semi-truck?

You would think that it would be obvious that a semi-truck is far too big to go through a drive-thru. No one would try that, right? Surely, no matter what kind of hurry a semi-truck driver was in, none of them would think they could possibly get through a drive-thru. And yet, that exact thing happened earlier this week in Topeka, Kansas. To the surprise of no one, it did indeed get stuck.

WIBW reports that the driver wasn’t exactly attempting to order a Baconator combo as you might assume. Aside from the fact that the incident took place in the morning, and the 2 for $3 Breakfast would have been a much more appropriate order, apparently, the driver was there to make a delivery for the restaurant. For whatever reason, they tried to drive through the drive-thru and couldn’t make the turn. As a result, they ended up driving over the curb and getting stuck.

The good news is, as far as we know, no one, including the driver, was hurt. The bad news is that it took a while to get the truck unstuck, which shut down the drive-thru and forced customers to go inside and talk to an actual person in order to get their sausage, egg and cheese biscuits. Or even head over to McDonald’s where they sell the far superior sausage, egg and cheese McGriddle.