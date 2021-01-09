Suzuki MotoGP Boss Set To Move To Alpine Formula One Team

Pictured: Suzuki rider Joan Mir. Photo : PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP ( Getty Images )

In a shock move, Suzuki MotoGP boss Davide Brivio has been linked to the Alpine Formula One team. While the ultimate swap isn’t yet 100 percent confirmed, Suzuki has announced that Brivio is no longer part of the team.

The initial news came from a Motorsport.com exclusive, where sources familiar with the situation had Davide pegged for a senior position within Alpine amidst “mounting speculation that a new team management structure at Alpine is being considered.”

If you aren’t familiar with Brivio, he’s been one of the most successful team managers in motorcycle grand prix history. He’s been at the helm of various different teams and riders that took six rider championships, four constructor championships, and six team championships. A big chunk of those championships came with Valentino Rossi.

Brivio joined Suzuki in 2013 and took over 2015. While his successes there weren’t as great as they were at Yamaha, he still proved himself to be a strong leader.

And as a little refresher, 2020's Renault F1 Team will become Alpine in 2021 with Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon signed on as drivers. Were Brivio to take the helm, it would be his first foray into four-wheeled racing management—not necessarily a bad thing, but certainly a learning experience.

From Brivio:

A new professional challenge and opportunity suddenly came to me and in the end I decided to take it. It has been a difficult decision. The hardest part will be to leave this fabulous group of people, whom I started this project with when Suzuki rejoined the championship. And it’s hard to say goodbye also to all the people who have arrived over the years to create this great team. I feel sad from this point of view, but at the same time I feel a lot of motivation for this new challenge - which was the key when I had to decide between renewing my contract with Suzuki or starting a completely new experience.

The Alpine brand tried its hand at entering F1 back in 1968, but it never really panned out. Instead, the marque made its name in sports car racing, with decades of experience under its belt.