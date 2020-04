Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

The lyrics with Sunny Day Real Estate were always kind of beside the point. I remember Jeremy Enigk saying in interviews back in the day that he was really just going for an aesthetic; s ometimes he wasn’t saying anything at all. He had a talent for phrases, though, which you could superimpose any sort of yearning on to. Or dead inertia. Or hope.