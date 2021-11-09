Just because Subaru no longer participates directly in the Canadian Rally Championship with its own manufacturer team doesn’t mean the automaker is wiping its hands of the series. Now, to encourage Canadians to keep rallying Subarus, the company is offering new car buyers an $8,000 (or $10,000 Canadian) discount as long as they have a CRC license and promise to go rallying.

Okay, well, it’s not that simple. You’ll have to buy your car from an authorized Canadian Subaru dealer, and then you’ll have to convert the car to meet CRC guidelines. That last bit is a little tougher — and you’ll probably spend your saved money spec’ing out your machine — but if you’re a rally enthusiast, it might just be worth it.

Sorry, folks. That means you’re going to have to install a full roll cage, safety gear, fire extinguishers, and competition seats. You’re not going to be able to claim you’re buying this car to race it only to do nothing but take your kids to school and run errands. You’re required to go all-out to get that coveted rebate.

That said, you can buy a 2017 or newer Subaru that can compete in the Canadian Rally Championship with a pretty hefty discount. Imagine nabbing a gorgeous BRZ with $8,000 knocked off the sale price. You couldn’t complain.

But if you’ve already bought your rallying Subaru, never fear; any Subaru drivers can earn payouts from Subaru as long as they’re registered with the Canadian Association of Rally Sport. That’s right — any Subaru participant will be eligible for a payout in national CRC events, but you’ll get even more money if you’re one of the top-6 Subarus and even more if you’re in the top 6 overall. And yes, you’ll even get a little extra money at the end of the season, too.

The best part about this latter program is the fact that it’s open to everyone. The new Subaru rebate is only available to Canadian citizens, but the payout program is available to anyone who competes in a CARS-sanctioned national event behind the wheel of a Subaru. It’s like being part of a factory team but without all the structure. Not too shabby.