Stop Showing Up at Charles Leclerc's Apartment

Growing up, my family would often take a walk around the neighborhood after dinner. And a lot of those walks would involve dropping in on our sort-of-adoptive grandparents who were usually already sitting out in lawn chairs, enjoying the Georgia humidity. They never really invited us to come by, but at the same time, they made it clear they enjoyed it when we did. If I ever showed up at Charles Leclerc’s house uninvited, though, that would be incredibly rude and creepy. For some reason, Formula 1 fans apparently don’t get it.

The New York Times reports that people keep showing up at Leclerc’s home, and understandably, he doesn’t like it. “For the past few months my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell and asking for pictures and autographs,” Leclerc reportedly posted on his Instagram story. “While I’m always happy to be there for you and truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house.”

Leclerc has extra reason to be cautious after being robbed in April of last year by two people who stopped and asked him for a photo. The thieves stole his Richard Mille watch and a Hublot for people with even less taste, which was reportedly worth as much as $2.5 million. How such an ugly watch is worth any money at all is still a complete mystery, but Leclerc grew up in Monaco, so he probably thinks that’s a normal amount to pay for a timepiece. Italian authorities recently arrested four people in connection with the robbery.

It’s also a mystery why people think it’s appropriate to show up at someone’s home even though that person doesn’t actually know them. We wouldn’t think we’d have to say this, but as previously mentioned, it’s rude and creepy. It’s also weird and invasive. Under no circumstance is a famous person going to open their door to a stranger, invite them in for a drink and quickly become best friends. Even if they agree to sign an autograph or take a photo with you, they’re just doing it to make you go away, and they definitely hate you.

You will not become best friends with a stranger if you just show up at their door uninvited. But also, why would you ever want to be friends with a guy who wears a Richard Mille in the first place?