Stop Pooping On Plane Floors

I’m not sure why I’ve got to be the one to tell you this, but you all gotta stop pooping on airplane floors. It’s a big ask, I know, but after this latest incident on an EasyJet flight, I feel like it’s an important reminder. On a plane scheduled to fly from the Spanish island of Tenerife to London Gatwick Airport, someone decided the floor of the bathroom would be a good place to make a poopy, according to CNN.

They spoke with a passenger on the plane who was seated in the middle of the aircraft. He told them that he saw “two passengers” go to the bathroom at the front of the airplane. Soon after, word began spreading that someone had shat all over the bathroom floor. Supporting the rumors was an “unpleasant smell” that soon followed. Surprisingly, the folks on board took it rather well.

According to the New York Post, the flight was already delayed two hours due to pre-departure issues. One of those issues even resulted in the planes being swapped out for smaller aircraft. That means some folks were turned away at boarding. This apparently led to a lot of fighting because no one volunteered to take the voucher for another flight. Looking back on it, that was probably the move.

Then, those people who did make it on board had to wait more than an hour while bags were offloaded because the plane was overweight. Finally, the pilot reportedly got on the loudspeaker and let everyone know they’d be taking off in about 20 minutes. That’s when the incident happened.

The passenger told CNN that while nobody was happy about the situation, most people were understanding and believed the incident was some sort of embarrassing “accident.” There wasn’t even any fighting. Perhaps there is hope for humanity yet.

Fairly soon after, the airline dispatched cleaners to, well, clean. Passengers had to remain seated the entire time, and only after waiting a good long while they were told to disembark because the plane was just too fucked. It was an incredibly frustrating scene for all parties involved, I’m sure.

The passenger told CNN that he was put up in a hotel overnight – about 45 minutes from the airport – before his “rescue” flight – as he puts it – was scheduled for the next day. Yet somehow, not everyone was as lucky. The Post reports that EasyJet wasn’t able to get everyone a hotel room “due to extremely high demand.” However, they did apparently offer a refund of a “reasonably priced room, meals and travel costs to and from your hotel” so I guess that’s something.

A spokesperson later confirmed the situation to The Independent: