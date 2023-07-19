Poop Spill On Connecticut Highway Causes Several Crashes

Back in May, we reported that a truck spilled sewage all over a Colorado highway, shutting down traffic and ruining a lot of people’s days. At the time, that felt like it was probably as bad as it was going to get when it came to poop spills this year. But no, we will not escape that easily. Connecticut decided to up the ante with a truck that spilled so much sewage on the highway, it caused multiple crashes.

The Associated Press reports that a tractor-trailer in Connecticut spilled “human waste” onto Interstate 95. Enough “human waste” that cars driving behind the truck began to spin out and crash. One motorcyclist crashed and fell and was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. A number of other vehicles reportedly hit other vehicles, as well as hit concrete barriers.

Advertisement

Also, a different tractor-trailer lost control and slid into a police car that then hit a second police car. But both cars were empty because the officers were out in the muck, trying to help with the other wrecks. In total, police say 10 vehicles crashed from the poop spill.

Having your car covered in sewage is one thing. But having your car covered in so much sewage that you lose control and crash is on a completely different level. That means at some point, you have to get out of your wrecked car and walk through the poop to safety. That’s just disgusting.

Advertisement Advertisement

Witnesses gave the police the name of the company that owned the poop truck, which helped them track down the driver. Police say they believe he knew about the leak but didn’t stop driving. They have charged him with “reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and failing to secure a load.”