Scottish comic Billy Connolly has a sketch about a machine that throws human waste out into the air whenever you flush a plane toilet. H e calls it the Jobbie Weeker. It’s all very funny, and very much not how plane toilets work. But that hasn’t helped one unsuspecting gardener who was showered in shit from a leaky toilet onboard an airliner.

Instead of flinging waste through the air, plane toilets should instead store everything that’s flushed away during a flight in a tank at the rear of the plane. When the aircraft lands, the tank is emptied ready for the next flight. Not remotely worthy of a comedy sketch.

Whatever happens, though, this waste should not be dumped mid-flight – especially not over places where people live.

But, over the summer, that’s exactly what happened with one flight crossing the UK.

According to Newsweek, a plane flying over Windsor in the UK dropped liquid sewage from its tanks. The waste fell from the sky and landed all over an unsuspecting man, his garden and his outdoor furniture. Gross.

The Newsweek story explains:

“Local councillor Karen Davies told the aviation forum of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead that she had been ‘horrified’ to hear of the incident and was looking into it, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service. “‘I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way,’ Davies said.”

The airline hasn’t been named, but apparently the victim of this shower of shit approached the company about the leaky sewage tank. According to Newsweek, they initially denied any incident had happened.

When he showed them flight tracking data he had from an app, they “later acknowledged that the incident had taken place.”

There have been past incidents where blocks of frozen waste from planes have fallen from the sky. These ‘blue ice’ blocks are a mix of waste and disinfectant frozen together due to the colder temperatures at high altitudes.