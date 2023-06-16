An interesting phenomenon is playing out at Stellantis dealers across the country. Those in the 14 states that comply with California Air Resources Board guidelines stopped being allocated gas-only versions of some models, like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler, back in April. Customers in such markets can still get those vehicles, but they must be specifically ordered. Meanwhile, dealers in non-CARB states are facing the opposite scenario: they’re only receiving pure-ICE versions of nameplates with optional hybrid powertrains.



Why? A Stellantis representative told Automotive News that it’s part of an initiative to “direct vehicles to the markets where they’re needed to meet the varying emissions requirements.” Franchises are understandably a little concerned about this. From the article:

Dealers in the CARB states worry they’ll be at a disadvantage if consumers start crossing state lines to buy gasoline vehicles from another store’s inventory rather than wait for a factory order. Some are working to trade for gasoline vehicles with stores in adjacent states. “I think many of us expected when the CARB rules actually kick in in 2026 in a meaningful way that we’d have some allocation challenges,” said Brian Maas, president of the California New Car Dealers Association. “The fact that it’s happening [with Stellantis] in the middle of 2023 is a bit of a surprise. ... People are going to go to Reno and Vegas and Phoenix to get ICE Wranglers, if that’s what they want.” [David] Kelleher, who owns [Pennsylvania] David Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram, received no gasoline-only Wranglers last month and 80 plug-ins. Last year, he typically got 40 gasoline models and 15 of the 4xe each month. All the states close to Kelleher’s store near Philadelphia are part of the CARB framework, but he said dealers in western Pennsylvania could lose customers to Ohio or West Virginia, where Stellantis is still allocating gasoline vehicles. Brian Heney, CEO of Kelly Automotive Group in Massachusetts, a CARB state, said many customers have grown accustomed to ordering new vehicles and waiting for them to arrive. “While we are being impacted by this move, we are finding ways to assist our customers, and keep them in our family,” Heney said in an email. “We do find that some Wrangler customers have less patience for waiting, however, in the warm weather months and will see how this affects our business and our local customers moving forwards into the summer.”

As Jalopnik understands it, affected Stellantis dealers in CARB states are still being allocated vehicles for which no electrified version exists, like the Wagoneer. However, the two-row Grand Cherokee is a bread-and-butter seller, and in CARB territories only the $62,000 4xe model is automatically shipped to dealers.

We had a hint this was playing out back in May when Mopar Insiders shared an internal communication to its dealer network, which warned that these measures “may affect [dealers’] ability to order or receive shipments of certain vehicles from time to time, including to fulfill orders sold.” Stellantis also reportedly mentioned this initiative would be reflected in advertising as well, as it makes little sense to market certain trims and configurations of vehicles that aren’t regularly stocked on showroom lots.

It is a little surprising that Stellantis is reacting with knee-jerk, arguably drastic measures so early when these rules aren’t set to kick in for a few more years. But when you have one of the worst corporate average fuel economies of any brand in the country, you have to start making moves with urgency.

