California is banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars starting in 2035. This decision, as you might imagine, has led to some highly normal opinions online — including from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who called the policy “out of touch” while decrying his state’s previous administration as having “sold out Virginia” by adhering to California emissions laws.
Of course, California has had the authority to set its own emissions regulations since before the federal government even had any emissions laws, and states have long had the ability to hitch their regulations to California’s mandates rather than the federal Clean Air Act. But Youngkin’s tweet got us all thinking: How will California’s ICE ban actually affect the eighteen states that follow in its legal footsteps? Let’s figure it out, state by state.