Hackensack, New Jersey, is built along the Hackensack River, which is hazardous to drive in, except with an amphibious vehicle, which you don’t own. The Mercedes ML is also, it turns out, not an amphibious vehicle.

Now, you may be tempted to be feeling rather smug about this. Only an idiot, you say, would confuse the gas for the brake while also having enough mind to keep steering. It’s that kind of hubris that will be your downfall.

And when that downfall comes I hope a 41-year-old Guttenberg man is there to help you out.

Via NJ.com:

A 41-year-old Guttenberg man reportedly jumped into the river and helped the driver and her passenger out of the SUV, according to city police Capt. Nicole Foley. Firefighters helped them out of the water. “There are no physical barricades in place to prevent vehicles from driving into the area that leads to where the car drove into the water,” Foley said in a statement. The driver, a 64-year-old Teaneck woman, was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, according to Foley. The 27-year-old passenger, also from Teaneck, declined medical care at the scene.

Be careful out there.