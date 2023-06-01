New logos are all the rage these days, with Skoda opting to replace its insignia with flat text, Aston Martin unveiling a simplified wings design, and even little old Jalo pnik giving its header a refresh. Not wanting to miss out on all the new logo hype, Porsche has also rolled out a new badge, but we’ll forgive you if you haven’t noticed a difference.



Those fun-loving Germans have apparently spent three years refining the iconic Porsche emblem to come up with a new badge that will begin rolling out on cars later this year. The launch of the updated logo was timed to coincide with the brand’s 75th anniversary, which also takes place this year.

According to Porsche, there has been “a number of revisions” made to the Porsche logo, so how many of them can you spot? By our count, there are six easily identifiable differences between the two logos you see above. Got them all? Now, scroll down for the answers.

The first three to spot are the different textures on the logo. Instead of a rough, dotty texture around the antlers and the Porsche lettering, the new logo is smooth. There are more textural changes in the red stripes, as these now incorporate a honeycomb pattern.

The next big change comes when you look at the logo’s center. Now, the Stuttgart text is printed in black, rather than simply being embossed, to make it better stand out. The final change has been made to the horse emblem, which has been updated with a new tail and more detail around its legs.

So that’s three texture changes, a honeycomb pattern, a new Stuttgart print, and a shiny new horse. Do you spot any other differences?

Obviously, Porsche doesn’t need to change its logo wildly, and it’s a relief that it didn’t to be honest. Instead, the new emblem is more of an evolution of a logo that has been in use on Porsche cars since 1952. Over the years, the emblem has undergone several other refinements, which can be tracked through patent updates in 1954, 1963, 1973, 1994, and 2008.

“The Porsche crest is an unmistakable symbol and simultaneously a central element of our brand identity,” said Robert Ader, Chief Marketing Officer at Porsche AG in a press release.

“For this reason, the modernized crest became the occasion for us to rework our brand design. We will be using the crest in a more targeted way to underline emotional highlights. At the same time, the Porsche lettering will take on even greater significance.”

The new logo will make its first appearance at the 75th Porsche sports car anniversary show on June 8th, before rolling out onto all Porsche cars later this year.