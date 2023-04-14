Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Someone Stole at Least $100,000 in Dimes Out of a Truck

The truck was reportedly carrying $750,000 in dimes.

Collin Woodard
Image for article titled Someone Stole at Least $100,000 in Dimes Out of a Truck
Screenshot: CBS News

Stealing is wrong, and you shouldn’t do it. But if you are going to steal, at least steal something you can easily use. You know, like food or cash. There’s a reason people rob banks, after all. Even if the store or restaurant isn’t happy about making change, a $100 bill can still be spent pretty much anywhere. Stealing a bunch of coins, on the other hand, makes it incredibly hard to spend your ill-gotten gains. And yet, someone recently did exactly that.

In case you missed it:

CBS News reports that thieves in Philadelphia broke into a trailer and stole at least $100,000 in dimes. The truck was reportedly heading to Florida and carrying $750,000 in dimes from the Mint in Philadelphia. Authorities don’t believe the theft was targeted, though. “There’s been a lot of cargo thefts here and there in Northeast Philly and South Philadelphia over the ensuing months where we’ve had lamb, chicken, TVs, refrigerators, etc. taken, alcohol,” Captain John Ryan told CBS News.

You wouldn’t think thieves would have left $650,000 behind, but since they stole dimes, it makes sense. A million dimes would weigh about 5,000 lbs, so transporting them would be difficult, to say the least. That’s more than the payload of multiple pickup trucks. And now, the thieves have to figure out a way to spend them without getting caught. Sure, they could hit up the closest grocery store’s Coinstar machine, but people are probably going to ask questions if you show up with literal truckloads of dimes.

At least the headline writer for CBS got to have fun. “Dimes and dash: Police investigating dime theft in Northeast Philadelphia” is literally a perfect headline. Well done, unnamed person. You deserve a raise.