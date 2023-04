I like the story of Elsinore:

HOnda was big into motorcycle racing in the 60s and 70s; however, in the early 70s, the two-strokes started kicking butt over the four-stroke bikes. Mr. Honda, being a four-stroke kind of dude, insisted his company stick with four-stroke engines. Unbeknownst to him, a small team of engineers secretly developed a two-stroke motor. When Mr. Honda found out, he was livid, but said “if we’re going to do it, let’s do it right” (paraphrasing here!).

The new two-stroke bike was named Elsinore. It changed offroad motorcycling forever.

It’s just funny how Honda just dabbles in little projects here and there and excels. Like the CVCC 350 Chevy that GM said was impossible. Or the 100+ mph lawn mower. Or the afterthought pickup truck (Ridgeline) that does most truck stuff better than the competition.

At the same time, their mass market vehicles are very frustrating, in that they are two or three tiny steps from perfection, but the company refuses to take those steps.

Funny company...