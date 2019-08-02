Photo: BaT

This is an increasingly common phenomenon, but every now and then you’ll see a Bring a Trailer sale where the only reasonable response is: “Are you fucking kidding me?” The latest example is this, a 1991 Honda CRX Si that just sold at auction for an eyebrow-raising $33,600.

And it’s proof that this once-cheap hatchback is destined to follow the S2000, Integra and original NSX into lucrative collector status.

A CRX, going for as much as a nicely equipped new Subaru BRZ. Never thought I’d see the day, man. I remember when CRXs were dirt cheap, and generally treated in accordance with that.

I guess the nice ones are going for the fancy money now.

Advertisement

Granted, this was one of the cleanest CRXs I’ve seen anywhere. It has just 32,500 miles on the clock, a very pristine interior, a window sticker and service records, a working sunroof, no accidents and no rust, near as I can tell. It’s also a CRX Si—that’s the sportier one, with the five-speed manual and 108 horsepower engine. That was seriously not bad for a hatchback of that size and weight.

Thing has louvers, too.

So I’m not out here denying the CRX was good or even coveted. I get that, and I’ve always liked these things. But please remember it’s a glorified economy car! It’s a Civic, basically. It cost less than twelve grand in 1991, about $22,000 in today’s money.

Advertisement

And now! It’ll fetch you on Bring a Trailer what an average new car costs in 2019. Crazy.

Advertisement

I get that CRXs are reaching collector status—they have one of the most important qualities needed for that, which is rarity. While the CRX was a popular mass-produced car in its day, not many of them survived the Tuner Wars of the 1990s and early 2000s, ending up on hideous wheels with rock-hard coilovers and half-assed engine swaps and just so much underbody neon. Nice, clean ones are super hard to find, to say nothing of the more coveted Si version.



But, still! Almost $34,000! Holy shit, right? As one commenter over at BaT said, “Who would have guessed in 1993 that a used Civic would be worth twice as much as a used Mercedes 500E?” Couldn’t have put it better myself.

Advertisement

Anyway, if you have a nice CRX, hold it tight. Cherish it. Love it dearly. Then wait a few more years, throw it on BaT and make even more money.

Advertisement