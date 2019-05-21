Image: CBS7 Midland, Texas

A Midland County, Texas Sheriff’s deputy vehicle was hit by a speeding train Tuesday. The large several thousand ton vehicle that follows a unique set of bespoke tracks came out of nowhere and assaulted the SUV. The deputy was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to local news reports.

CBS7's local reporting of the incident: According to Sheriff Gary Painter, the deputy was responding to a call of an infant having breathing issues when the accident happened.

As you can see in the video below, the deputy is impatiently waiting for a slow train to clear a train crossing. As the train leaves the roadway, but before the crossing arms are raised, the deputy accelerates on to the train tracks. At that exact moment, a much faster train happened to be travelling the opposite direction on the adjacent tracks. And, well, this happened.

And from another angle, for good measure.

What I don’t understand, however, is why this incident was filmed at all. In your normal everyday life, do you whip out your cell phone to record a police officer stopped at a railway crossing? How could they have possibly known that anything interesting would happen here? Not only did this get caught on camera, but it got caught from two opposing angles.

Anyway, the rules exist for a reason, and this proves why you don’t cut under or around the train crossing arms. You might get your shit wrecked.