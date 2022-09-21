Most concept cars are created to show off potential future vehicles or the design direction an automaker might take in the future. But every now and then, a car company will dream up an outlandish concept seemingly just for fun. And that’s exactly what it feels like Škoda has done with its new Vision GT race car.



The car has been created to feature in an exhibition organized as part of the Czech Republic’s European Union presidency. Fun fact: T he presidency of the EU rotates between the 27 member countries every six months.

Now, Škoda has dreamed up a sleek looking concept race car to sit in a gallery in Brussels while its homeland holds the position.

Advertisement

But that’s enough geopolitical explainers for a Wednesday, what about the car?

Well, as you can see, it’s a single-seat race car concept that doesn’t appear to meet the rules required for any single-seat racing series. Instead, it is said to be a “study” of future all-electric racing cars and how they might look.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Apollo Wearable Wellness Wristband Use it day or night

As most smartwatches and similar wearables simply track your health and wellness, the Apollo seeks to actively improve it. This non-invasive tool sends silent, soothing vibrations meant to improve focus, benefit sleep, and help you feel relaxed and in control. Buy for $10% off at Apollo Advertisement

The Vision GT draws inspiration from Škoda racers of old, specifically the Škoda 1100 OHC from 1957. That vintage race car made its debut on June 29th 1958 at the Mladá Boleslav Circuit.

Advertisement

To honor the 1100 OHC, the Škoda Vision GT shares similar lines with the original, with a modern twist. There’s that same long, swooping hoop and a squat canopy around the driver’s seat. But, unlike the original, the Vision GT has just one seat for the driver, who sits in the middle of the car.



Instead of a head-on display, the car would project vital information like speed and revs straight into the driver’s helmet. The concept also has an “active cockpit,” which Škoda says comes with “a flexibly suspended seat” to compensate for the g-forces felt during a race.

Advertisement

On the outside, there are nods to current electric racing series such as Formula E. The Vision GT shares a similar two-piece rear wing to the one on the outgoing Gen2 Formula E racers.

The race car looks slick, but sadly won’t ever get to taste the tarmac beneath its wheels.

Advertisement

According to Škoda, it’s destined to spend its days on the page and won’t even get a turn in simulators such as Gran Turismo. Even though the name is strikingly similar to the game’s Vision Gran Turismo initiative, this car is nothing to do with that series of outlandish concepts that other marques have created for the game.

In fact, Škoda isn’t even part of the Gran Turismo series at all!

Instead, you’ll just have to enjoy the concept car while it’s on display at the Design Museum in Brussels until January 8th 2023.