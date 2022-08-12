Tech Innovation

Old Vs New: Gen1 Vs Gen2 Formula E Cars Explained

The first generation of electric open-wheel car introduced by Formula E was very obviously an experiment, and the second generation was something of a refinement. The newer car could last a whole race on a single charge as opposed to drivers needing to swap vehicles halfway through, and power output was increased. The rear wing was practically eliminated, with aero components instead being added in the bodywork and chassis.

While we might look at the Gen2 machine now and consider it a little outdated, it’s helpful to remember how things looked back in season five, when the car was brand-new and honestly kind of thrilling. It represented a huge leap forward from the relatively basic first-gen machines, and it helped cement the series’ legitimacy as an international racing program.