The 2022 Formula E season has been an absolutely fabulous one: all season long, several drivers have competed for wins and points-scoring race finishes that will get them nearer to securing the World Championship. Now, with just one weekend and two races left in the year, we could see a compelling four-way battle run down to the wire.
Now, this isn’t to say that these four drivers — Stoffel Vandoorne, Mitch Evans, Edoardo Mortara, and Jean-Eric Vergne — are exactly neck-and-neck. With an impeccable season, Vandoorne is an easy favorite for a Championship title, and if he manages to continue his record-setting run, he’ll be an easy shoo-in for those end-of-season accolades.
This is, however, Formula E, a season where just about anything can — and will — happen, and with wet weather predicted for the weekend, we could very easily see some chaos reign.
A Rundown of Points
If you’re not familiar with Formula E’s scoring system, there are essentially 29 points up for grabs during any individual race, which means that there are 58 for the Seoul doubleheader weekend. Here’s how to gain points at the end of each race:
- 1st place: 25 points
- 2nd place: 18 points
- 3rd place: 15 points
- 4th place: 12 points
- 5th place: 10 points
- 6th place: 8 points
- 7th place: 6 points
- 8th place: 4 points
- 9th place: 2 points
- 10th place: 1 point
- Pole position: 3 points
- Fastest lap: 1 point
Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ): 185 Points
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License
Get smart
Enjoy Microsoft’s suite of essentials with a one-time purchase and installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month.
Season 8 Stats
- Wins: 1
- Podiums: 7
- Poles: 2
- Fastest Lap: 0
- Retirements: 0
Stoffel Vandoorne hasn’t exactly been the most stunning driver this year in terms of noteworthy performances, but his consistency has been crucial to his current success. Vandoorne has scored points in all but one of the 14 races to date, which is a record for Formula E.
At this point, it would take disaster for Vandoorne to lose out on a title — but two poor finishes aren’t totally out of the cards at a brand-new circuit. This is Formula E, after all; sometimes drivers like to pretend they’re manning bumper cars.
Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing): 149 Points
Season 8 Stats
- Wins: 3
- Podiums: 6
- Poles: 1
- Fastest Lap: 1
- Retirements: 1
Evans and Mortara are currently tied as scoring the most wins in a season (three), but Evans’ retirement in the final race in London and two dismal results in the first three races of the season have prevented him from narrowing the gap to Vandoorne — or from creating a bigger distance between himself and Mortara.
Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi Racing): 144 Points
Season 8 Stats
- Wins: 3
- Podiums: 5
- Poles: 2
- Fastest Lap: 2
- Retirements: 2
For a while, Edoardo Mortara and the Venturi team looked somewhat unstoppable, but two mid-season retirements and two failures to score points in London saw Mortara stagnate. His Championship hopes are still alive — but he’ll have to work hard to see them come to fruition.
Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah): 128 Points
Season 8 Stats
- Wins: 0
- Podiums: 5
- Poles: 2
- Fastest Lap: 0
- Retirements: 2
Sitting 57 points behind Vandoorne, Jean-Eric Vergne’s position in this list is something of a mere formality. In order to take the Championship, he’d have to sweep the weekend — two poles, fastest laps, and race wins — while each of his rivals fail to finish, but crazier things have happened in racing.