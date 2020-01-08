Singer Grimes And Elon Musk (Might Be) Pregnant With Their First Child

Image : AP Images

Canadian electronic dream pop singer Claire “Grimes” Boucher announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is pregnant with her first child, probably. The artist has been dating billionaire and hopeful Mars colonizer Elon Musk since May of 2018. Elon has five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Screenshot : Instagram

Grimes confirmed that the photo she posted on Instagram was representative of her pregnant state (in an earlier NSFW version of the picture) with the above screenshotted comment, “...being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.” Indeed.



And how did Musk react when he heard the news?

I couldn’t be happier for the couple. I can’t wait to see what the heir to a memelord’s empire will grow up to become.

(Brad’s Note: Just because I know how these two have done things in the past, I’m hedging a little bit here at the end by reminding everyone that Grimes has an album coming out next month, so I wouldn’t entirely be surprised if this all turns out to be an elaborate ruse. If it isn’t, here’s hoping their journey together is a happy and healthy one.)